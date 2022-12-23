No more dialogue with BNP or any other party: CEC

POTUAKHALI, Dec 22: Chief Election Commi-ssioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Thursday rejected further chance of holding a new dialogue with BNP or any other political party regarding next parliamentary elections expected to be held in January, 2024.

"There is no opportunity for a new dialogue with BNP or other political parties regarding upcoming parliamentary elections. BNP has been repeatedly requested to participate in the upcoming elections. But they always rejected our request," he said while speaking to the reporters after exchanging views with the government officials at the Deputy Commissioner's

office in Patuakhali.

The CEC said, "BNP is adamant in demanding a non-partisan caretaker government and restructuring of the Election Commission. In this case, there is no chance of a new dialogue with BNP or any other political party regarding the upcoming national parliamentary elections."

He informed that the by-elections of the five vacant parliamentary seats of the BNP MPs will be held with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

However, the EC currently does not have necessary fund for installing CCTV cameras in polling centres in these by-elections, the CEC added.

At present, the Election Commission has the capacity of holding elections with EVMs in 50 to 60 seats. Financial allocation has been sought from the government to purchase more EVMs, he said, adding that following the allocation, the commission is planning to buy new machines and hold elections with EVMs in 150 seats in the next parliamentary elections.

Regarding the conditions of stored EVMs, he said some EVMs have been out of service due to lack of proper maintenance. A project has been submitted to the government for their proper conservation of EVMs. The project proposal is now with the Planning Commission for the government's approval.

"If the project is approved, it will be possible to properly maintain the EVMs. This will save the country's money and hold elections with EVMs in more seats," he added.













