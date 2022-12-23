Argentine FM likely to visit Dhaka in Mar

In connection with the opening of the Argentina's embassy in Dhaka the Argentine Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship Santiago Andres Cafiero is likely to visit Bangladesh in March next year, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Thursday.

Momen said the Argentine side has informed the Foreign Ministry that their Foreign Minister will visit Bangladesh in March.

"There is a good relation between the two countries," he said, hoping that it will be stronger in future.

Meanwhile, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Thursday said his country is working to reopen a diplomatic mission in Dhaka next year.

"We've watched closely the celebrations of the friendly people of Bangladesh in support of the (Argentina) team," he said in a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The decision of opening Argentina's embassy in Dhaka will be made during the Foreign Minister's visit, the Minister told reporters after an event of book launch in the capital.

People and the President of Argentina were overwhelmed by the massive, heartfelt public support and celebration in Bangladesh for team Argentina throughout the World Cup and following their victory in the final.

Bangladesh Embassy in Brazil has said that Argentina may open its embassy in Bangladesh in 2023.

According to the Bangladesh mission in Brazil, a letter signed by the Argentine President Alberto Fernandez to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina - handed to Ambassador Sadia Faizunnesa - says that the brotherly ties between the two countries will be strengthened with opening an Argentine embassy in Dhaka in 2023.

"Sports is a meaningful and powerful means of fostering bonds and harmony among people," said the Argentine President in his letter, according to the Bangladesh Mission. Bangladesh maintains an Ambassador, Sadia Faizunnesa, to Argentina who is resident in Brazil.











