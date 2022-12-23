Video
Friday, 23 December, 2022, 4:40 AM
LC rules eased for lubricant, engine oil import

Published : Friday, 23 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) Thursday asked banks to take a minimum cash advance from importers while opening letters of credit (LCs) for lubricant and engine oil in order to run the operation of industries smoothly.
The advance payment, also known as the cash LC margin, should be kept at the minimum level for the products depending on the bank-client relationship, Bangladesh Bank said in a
notice.
The importers of the raw materials of lubricant and engine oil will also enjoy the facility.
The central bank in the circular says that the initiative will help run the production of industrial goods and electricity in a smooth manner.
In July, the BB asked banks to take up to 100 per cent of import payments in advances from businesses while opening LCs for luxury and non-essential items, in an effort to keep the foreign exchange reserves stable. The reserves fell from US$39.60 billion in July to $34.01 billion on December 22.


