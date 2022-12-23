Maiden UNSC resolution on ‘situation in Myanmar’ adopted

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has adopted the first-ever resolution on 'situation in Myanmar' focusing on the Rohingya crisis and its sustainable solution.

The resolution was adopted by 12 votes in favour on Wednesday in the Security Council, China, Russia and India abstained from voting, however, no members of the Council voted against or used veto power to block its adoption, according to a press release, issued by Bangladesh Permanent Mission in New York.

The United Kingdom (UK), as the penholder of the Myanmar situation in the Security Council, tabled the resolution.

As an immediate action, the resolution requested the UN Secretary-General and his Special Envoy on Myanmar to submit a report, on the possible support from the UN on the implementation of ASEAN's Five Point Consensus, by March 15 in 2023 to the Security Council, the release said.

However, this resolution will further renew the attention of the global community towards the Rohingya crisis.

Referring to the ongoing political unrest in Myanmar, continuous deterioration of its democratic institutions and arbitrary detention of political leaders, the resolution, among others, urges for ending violence and inclusive political dialogue.

In the context of multifaceted global challenges including Russia-Ukraine conflict, the resolution is a demonstration of the UN's supreme body's determination towards resolving the ongoing crisis in Myanmar.

The adoption of the resolution will serve as a first step to the regular discussion of the Security Council on Myanmar.

It will also strengthen Bangladesh's ongoing efforts towards sustainable solution to the Rohingya crisis.

The resolution commends Bangladesh's efforts for hosting and providing humanitarian support to the Rohingyas.

It also recognizes the implications of the current political situation in Myanmar on the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of Rohingyas to Myanmar and on regional security.

It underscores the need to address the root causes of the crisis in Rakhine State, and to create conditions necessary for the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of Rohingya refugees.

Bangladesh Permanent Mission in New York made 'significant contribution' to the negotiations of the resolution, Bangladesh said.

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations in New York, Muhammad Abdul Muhith, held several bilateral meetings with the strategically important members of the Security Council and ensured that issues specific to Bangladesh's interest were included in the resolution.

This resolution bears the testimony of Bangladesh's milestone success in multilateral efforts to resolve the Rohingya crisis, it reads.

Since the exodus of Rohingyas in Bangladesh in 2017, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made the position of Bangladesh clear to the international community - that they must return to their homeland in Myanmar from their temporary shelter in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is now hosting more than 1.2 million Rohingyas out of humanitarian consideration.











