Friday, 23 December, 2022, 4:40 AM
Dr Sabrina’s 2 NIDs

Charge sheet accepted

Published : Friday, 23 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court  on Thursday  accepted charge-sheet against Dr Sabrina Sharmin Hossain, chairman of JKG Health Care, in a case filed against her for possessing two National Identity Cards with fake information.
Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shahidul Islam passed the order after scrutinizing the report of the Detective Branch(DB) of police.
Mohammad Ripon Uddin, Sub-Inspector of DB and also the  Investigation Officer, submitted the charge sheet in the case on December 1. The IO said the charges brought against Dr Sabrina of possessing two National ID cards with fake information were primarily proven.
Gulshan thana Election Officer Abdul Momin Mia on August 30 in  2020  filed the case against Dr Sabrina with Badda Police Station.
The case statement is that  EC's NID division detected Sabrina who is involved in Covid-19 test report forgery, became a voter for the first time in 2009. At that time, she said her current and permanent address both were in Mohammadpur. She mentioned December 2 of 1978 as her date of birth. She enlisted her husband's name as 'Haque' and educational qualification as post-graduation.



Charge sheet accepted
