Jamaat Ameer Shafiq aware of son’s militant connection but remained silent: CTTC

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of police on Thursday said the Ameer (chief) of Jamaat-e-Islami Shafiqur Rahman knew that his son got involved in militancy but remained silent.

Shafiqur Rahman's son Dr Rafat Sadiq Saifullah was directly involved with the new militant outfit, Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya.

The chief of the CTTC unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Asaduzzaman came up with this disclosure on Thursday at a press conference in the DMP media centre.

Asaduzzaman said Shafiqur Rahman revealed this during the interrogation, adding that he didn't inform the matter to the law enforcement agency. Shafiqur Rahman is on a three-day fresh remand now.

He was arrested on December 13 in connection with a militancy case filed with Jatrabari Police Station on November 2 under the Anti-Terrorism Act. On November 9, Shafiqur's son Rafat Chowdhury was arrested from Sylhet in the same case.

Rafat is the Sylhet regional coordinator of Al-Qaeda-inspired militant outfit Ansar Al Islam and has been persuading young people to leave their homes for so-called jihad, according to police.

The CTTC arrested two members of a 'newly surfaced militant group Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya,' who escaped a recent crackdown by the law enforcers in Bandarban.

The arrested are Saiful Islam Tuhin, 21, a former madrasa student in Sylhet and Nayeem Hossain, 22, a student of Agricultural Training Institute at Dhaka's Agargaon.

Tuhin left home to join Tablig Jamat programme on November 15 in 2021 while Nayeem went into hiding on October 2 last year, Md Asaduzzaman said.














