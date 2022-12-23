Intellectual property ownership protection essential: Jabbar

Posts and Telecommunica-tions Minister Mustafa Jabbar said on Thursday that it became essential to protect intellectual property ownership just like material assets' proprietorship.

Innovation and creativity in the country will not develop until intellectual property ownership was protected, he said, adding, innovation and creativity are prerequisites for the 5th industrial revolution.

He stressed the need to make a modern Intellectual Property Right (IPR) law to protect trademarks and patents.

He also underlined the need to sign international agreements on IPR and for establishment of one-stop service centres and internationalisation of intellectual property.

Speaking as the chief guest at a discussion hosted by mobile operators Robi and TRNB an association of telecommunications and digital technology journalists at the head office of Robi in Dhaka, he called for raising awareness of the stakeholders including inventors about copyright, trademark and patent issues.

He urged TRNB to play a leading role in this regard.

Jabbar said that the outdated copyright law was introduced in Bangladesh for paper-based publications.















