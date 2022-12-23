Video
Friday, 23 December, 2022
Home Back Page

Six killed in road, train accidents

Published : Friday, 23 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent 

At least six people were killed and several others injured in separate road and train accidents in Dhaka, Faridpur, Dinajpur and Tangail on Thursday.
In Dhaka, a motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a truck at Nawabganj upazila in Dhaka district. The accident took place on the Dhaka-Bandura regional highway in Majhirkanda area at about 10:45 am.
Deceased Takbeer Hossain, 30,  was son of Abdul Kader, a resident of Khotia village in the upazila.
Nawabganj Police Station Sub-Inspector Sanjit Kumar Ghosh said a truck smashed a motorcycle from the opposite direction, leaving him dead on the spot. On information, police recovered the body and detained the truck.
Our Faridpur Correspondent added two people were killed as a bus driver lost control of the bus and hit a roadside tree on the Faridpur-Dhaka highway at Dhuldi area in Faridpur district on Thursday afternoon. Of the deceased, one was identified as Md Shahinur, 30.
Locals said a Khulna-bound bus of Sohag Transport hit a tree on the highway after one of its wheels leaked, leaving more than 20 injured.
Locals rushed there and took them to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared two of them dead. Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdul Zalil confirmed the matter.
Our Dinajpur Correspondent added that a fertilizer trader was killed in a road accident at Ghoraghat upazila in Dinajpur district on Thursday afternoon. The dead was Jahurul Islam Mondol, 70, a resident of Singra village of the upazila. Singra UP panel chairman Abdul Malek Mondol said a speeding motorcycle hit the trader in front of the BRAC office on Ghoraghat-Dinajpur road, leaving him injured.
Locals rescued the man and took him to Ghoraghat Upazila Health Complex where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor. Our Tangail Correspondent reports two people were killed after being hit by a train at Kalihati upazila in Tangail district early on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Md Sagor, 35, son of Chanchal Sikder, and Md Sajib, 33, son of Md Liakat, hailed from Pabna district.
Police said a Dhaka-bound train hit Sagor and Sajib in Hatiya area when they were walking on the railway line, leaving them dead on the spot. On information, police recovered the bodies and took those to Gharinda Railway Police Outpost, said its in-charge Fazlul Haque.


