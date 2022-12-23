Video
Home Back Page

AL 22nd Nat’l Confce

Councillor, delegate cards distribution starts

Published : Friday, 23 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

The ruling Awami League (AL) on Wednesday started distribution of councillor and delegate cards to all district and city units for the 22nd National Conference of the party.
The card distribution started at 11:00am at the party president's Dhanmondi political office in the capital.
AL Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretaries BM Muzammel Haque, Mirza Azam, SM Kamal Hossain and others started the programme of distribution of councillor and delegate cards.
A large number of leaders and representatives from Dhaka city units and other city units and various districts were present on the occasion.
According to party sources, about 7 thousand councillors from all over the country will participate in this year's National Conference of AL which will be held on December 24 at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital. The number of delegates in the conference can be more than 1 lakh.  District and city units AL President and General Secretary or nominated representatives of them with their joint signed letter were collecting delegate cards.


