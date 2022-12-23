CCTV camera installation deadline extended 

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 22: The deadline for installing CCTV cameras on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway has been extended to June 2024 as the contractors failed to complete the work by last June as scheduled.

In June 2021, the government had awarded the Tk 152.56 crore project to install 1,460 CCTV cameras on this highway to Chattogram based Smart Group.

The key highway has been divided into four zones, Dhaka, Cumilla, Feni and Chattogram, with a central command control centre, five monitoring centres, five data centres equipped with modular systems, video analysis system and an automatic number plate recognition system for round the clock surveillance, said highway police officials.











