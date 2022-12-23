Video
Cohorts of anti-Liberation War forces still alive: Home boss

Published : Friday, 23 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

Urging the freedom fighters to remain alert about the activities of the anti-liberation forces, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Thursday said that the cohorts of the anti-liberation war forces are still alive in the country.
"The cohorts of the anti-Liberation War forces are still alive in the country. They don't want to recognize the freedom fighters. So, they are doing conspiracies against the country and the government. But, the present government is recognizing the freedom fighters. We believe if the freedom fighters are honoured, the dream of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib will be implemented," he said while addressing a function organized at Krishibid Institution, Bangladesh auditorium at Farmgate in Dhaka.
The programme was organized for the reception of the valiant freedom fighters, their family members and the family members of martyred freedom fighters of the country.
Giving the announcement of allowing the freedom fighters to enter the Secretariat, Kamal said, "The freedom fighters will be permitted to enter the Secretariat for a day in every week for various purposes. Showing their own identity cards, they will be able to enter. The Home Ministry will issue a notice in this regards. There's no need to enter the Secretariat every day, a day will be designated for the valiant fighters.
"We have started the war of independence without having any arms. But, we have collected arms and fought for the country and achieved victory. We have to keep the country free from the cohorts of Mir Zafars," he said, adding, "We, the freedom fighters will talk about the war of independence and our victory till last breath. We will stay together and walk together. No one can create division among us."
He said, "During the war of independence, our main slogan was 'Joy Bangla'. We were demanding to announce the Joy Bangla as a national slogan. It was done and now it's a national slogan. We, the freedom fighters are thanking Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her initiative. We are grateful to her."


