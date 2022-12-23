Video
Letter To the Editor

Every drop counts

Published : Friday, 23 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir

We talk about food wastage, but we do not talk enough about water wastage because water covers over 70 percent of the earth's surface. Despite the fact that there is so much water around, less than one percent is accessible and safe for human consumption. With all of that water constantly flowing, it can be easy to forget just how rare freshwater really is!

The average person wastes up to 30 gallons of water every day. In a world where so much of the population lack access to safe water and sanitation, it's shameful that we still waste so much water, especially in cities like Dhaka.

There are very serious effects from drinking contaminated water and unfortunately, many people around the world are faced with this problem every day.

It is high time to think and take timely action. If we dont take action now, maybe the next World War is going to be for the water.

Saiful Islam
Shantinagar, Dhaka


