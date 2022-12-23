Boy injured as mobile phone explodes in pocket

A 14-year-old boy has sustained burn injuries in an explosion of a mobile phone in his pocket in the southwestern district of Jhalakathi.

The incident occurred at Birsena village of Sadar Upazila on Wednesday afternoon, said Md Mujibul Haque Akand, chairman of the local union council.

Locals said the boy was at home when the feature phone exploded in his pocket.

His pants were burnt but Mujibul said the boy was staying at home after receiving first-aid. -bdnews24.com