

BTV launches mobile app

Under its initiative, a Launching Ceremony was held in the Conference Room, at Bangladesh Television Headquarters Dhaka. Sohrab Hossain, Director General BTV presided over the event, says a press release on Wednesday.

Senior officials of Bangladesh Television, TiCON System Ltd directors, and media personalities were present at the programme. Programmes and live broadcasts of BTV, BTV World, BTV Chattogram, and Sangsad TV are being broadcast through (btvlive.gov.bd) and Android and iOS App. In line with the vision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, BTV has started digital streaming through this mobile application to fulfill the goal of Smart Bangladesh.











