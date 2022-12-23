Video
Sayem Sobhan inaugurates CRAB auditorium complex

Published : Friday, 23 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir inaugurates the Auditorium Complex for Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) at Rupayan FPAB Tower in Naya Paltan on Thursday. photo: observer

Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir said the country should not be unstable under any circumstances.
He urged the members of Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) for not publishing any report which made the country unstable.
Sayem Sobhan Anvir made the remarks while inaugurated the Auditorium Complex for Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) as chief guest on Thursday. The programme was held at Rupayan FPAB Tower in Naya Paltan area of the capital.
Sayem Sobhan Anvir said "We must all be united. The country should not be unstable under any circumstances. Do not publish any report which made the country unstable. All our mother and sister go to the market. Because of your report, we sometimes get confused. Do not publish any report that confuses us or our family members."
"Pray for us. We will always be by your side. My father says that there are 325 members, let us know what they need in their good and bad time, we will arrange it. I was announced as family members, for this I am eternally grateful" said the Managing Director of Bashundhara Group.
While the leaders of Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) wanted to arrange an award programme for the crime reporters, Sayem Sobhan Anvir endorsed it and said "Arrange it I will be with you."
It is mentionable that the 36-year old Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) got its first permanent space which was sponsored by Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir.
Naem Nizam, Editor of Bangladesh Pratidin, said "It is a very happy moment for the CRAB to get a permanent address after 36 years."
Imdadul Haque Milan, Editor-in-Chief of Kaler Kantho, said "I think this is a memorable evening for the members of CRAB that Sayem Sobhan Anvir came to the place along with his son Ahmed Walid Sobhan.
He mentioned that CRAB members will find Sayem Sobhan Anvir by their side in any situation.
Mirza Mehdi Tamal, President of CRAB, said "It is a historical day for us. Sayem Sobhan Anvir made it for us. After 36 years we got a permanent place. We are really happy."
Asaduzzaman Biku, General Secretary of CRAB, said "After being elected we met Sayem Sobhan Anvir and raise our four demands. After hearing our demands Sayem Sobhan Anvir assured us to fulfill our two demands. Thanks to Sayem Sobhan Anvir for the permanent place. We are very happy today."
Mizan Malik, former president of CRAB, thanked Sayem Sobhan Anvir for the arranging permanent address for the CRAB.


