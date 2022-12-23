Video
BD logs 16 more Covid cases

Published : Friday, 23 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Bangladesh reported 16 more Covid cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning.
With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,037,003, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,438 as no new fatalities were reported.
The daily case test positivity dropped to 0.62 per cent from Wednesday's 0.82 per cent as 2,590 samples were tested during the period.
The mortality rate and the recovery rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent and at 97.55 per cent,    respectively.    - UNB


