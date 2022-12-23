Woman crushed under train at Raipura

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI, Dec 22: A woman was crushed under a train in Raipura Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

According to police sources, the Dhaka-bound Kalni Express Train from Sylhet hit the woman while she was walking along rail line in Methikanda Rail Station area at around 11 am, which left her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Narsingdi Railway Police Outpost Saiful Islam confirmed the incident.











