Female kills self in Barishal

BARISHAL, Dec 22: A woman committed suicide in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rinku Roy, daughter of Sristydhar Roy, a resident of Ambari Village under Bakal Union.

Police said the woman took poison at her father's house due to a family feud with her expatriate husband Birat Joydhar in the morning.

Later, she was rescued and taken to Upazila Health Complex where she was declared dead.

Agailjhara Police Station Inspector Majharul Islam confirmed the matter.














