Friday, 23 December, 2022, 4:37 AM
Seven killed in road mishaps in four dists

Published : Friday, 23 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondents

Seven people have been killed in separate road accidents in four districts- Dinajpur, Faridpur, Mymensingh, and Natore, in three days.
GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR: A fertiliser trader was killed in a road accident in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Jahurul Islam Mondol, 70, a resident of Singra Village of the upazila.
Singra UP Panel Chairman Abdul Malek Mondol said a speeding motorcycle hit the trader in BRAC office area on the Ghoraghat-Dinajpur road, leaving him injured.
Locals rescued the man and took him to Ghoraghat Upazila Health Complex where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
In another incident, a rover scout member was killed after being hit by a truck in Biral Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.
The deceased was identified as Dweeni Arjum, 27, daughter of Monjurul Islam, hailed from Lakshmi Narayani Village under Deviganj Upazila of Panchagarh District. She was a former senior rover scout at Dinajpur Government Women's College. She worked at RDRS in Biral Upazila.  
Police and local sources said a speedy truck hit a scooter carrying Dweeni Arjum in Shankarpur area under Biral Upazila at around 12pm while she was going to her office from the house, which left her critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and took her to Biral Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred her to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of her condition.
Later on, Dweeni Arjum succumbed to her injuries at Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital at around 7pm while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of formalities.
Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Kotwali Police Station (PS) Golam Mawla confirmed the incident.   
FARIDPUR: Two persons were killed as a bus driver lost control of the steering and hit a roadside tree on the Faridpur-Dhaka highway in Dhuldi area in the district on Thurstday afternoon.
Of the deceased, one was identified as Md Shahinur, 30.
Locals said a Khulna bound bus of Sohag Transport hit a tree on the highway after one of its wheels leaked, leaving more than 20 injured.
Locals rushed there and took them to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared two of them dead.
Kotwali PS OC Abdul Zalil confirmed the matter.
MYMENSINGH: Two persons including a schoolgirl have been killed in separate road accidents in Bhaluka and Gafargaon upazilas of the district in two days.
A sales representative of PRAN-RFL Group was killed in a road accident in Club Bazaar area under Bhaluka Upazila in the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Ramin Khan, 23, son of Alam Khan, a resident of Himmat Nagar Village under Gouripur Upazila in the     district.
Police and local sources said Ramin lost control over the steering of his vehicle while he was going to Bhoraduba area in the afternoon and hit hard a roadside electric pillar in Club Bazaar area under Bhaluka Upazila, which left him critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and took him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where the on duty doctor declared Ramin Khan dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Bhaluka Model PS OC Kamal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.
On the other hand, a schoolgirl has met a tragic end after her scarf got entangled with the wheels of a rickshaw carrying her in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.
Deceased Nishitha Aktar, 14, was the daughter of Nayon Mia, a resident of Birunia Village in Bhaluka Upazila of the district. She was a ninth grader student at Kandi High School in her locality.
Quoting locals, Gafargaon PS OC Faruq Ahmed said Nishitha along with her maternal aunt was going to her maternal grandfather's house in Shilasi Village from Mahirkharua Village in the evening riding by an auto-rickshaw.
On the way, her neck's scarf got stuck with the wheels of the running auto-rickshaw on Asian Highway Road in Dhamail area, and she fell down from the auto-rickshaw, which left the girl critically injured.
Critically injured Nishitha was rescued by locals and rushed to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex.
Later on, she succumbed to her injuries at the hospital while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body, the OC added.  
BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A college student, who was injured in a road accident in Bagatipara Upazila of the district, succumbed to his injuries at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Tuesday night.
The deceased was identified as Subrata Biswas, 26, son of Nirod Biswas, a resident of Chaktkinagar Village in Bagatipara Upazila of the district. He was a masters' student at Rajshahi College and worked as an associate at a pharmacy in Tamaltala area.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Subrata Biswas was going to Natore Town from Tamaltala Bazar area to buy a mobile phone in the morning riding by an easy-bike. On the way, he fell down on the Tamaltala-Natore road in Kafko area from the running easy-bike accidentally, which left Subrata seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Natore Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to the RMCH in the afternoon following the deterioration of his condition. Later on, Subrata succumbed to his injuries at the RMCH at around 10pm while undergoing treatment there.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of an autopsy.
He was cremated at Tamaltala Crematorium at around 4pm on Wednesday.
The deceased's relatives said Subrata was an epilepsy patient. He might have fallen down from the easy-bike due to this disease, they added.
Bagatipara Model PS OC Sirajul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with Rajpara PS in Rajshahi in this regard.


