|
Health-care programme for FFs opens in Rajshahi
|
RAJSHAHI, Dec 22: District police inaugurated a month-long health care programme for the well-being of the freedom fighters (FFs) in the district city on Thursday morning.
Earlier, a felicitation was given to freedom fighters on the occasion of Victory Day-2022 at Police Lines Drill Shed in the city.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, MP, was present as the chief guest on the occasion.
Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun was the special guest at the programme which was presided over by Rajshahi Range DIG Md Abdul Baten.
At that time, a total of 450 freedom fighters of Rajshahi including the freedom fighters of Bangladesh Police, were felicitated at the event.