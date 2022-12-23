Health-care programme for FFs opens in Rajshahi



Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, MP, opening a month-long health-care programme for the well-being of freedom fighters at Police Lines Drill Shed in Rajshahi on Thursday. Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun was present as the special guest while Rajshahi Range DIG Md Abdul Baten presided over the programme. photo: observer

Earlier, a felicitation was given to freedom fighters on the occasion of Victory Day-2022 at Police Lines Drill Shed in the city.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, MP, was present as the chief guest on the occasion.

Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun was the special guest at the programme which was presided over by Rajshahi Range DIG Md Abdul Baten.

At that time, a total of 450 freedom fighters of Rajshahi including the freedom fighters of Bangladesh Police, were felicitated at the event.













