Friday, 23 December, 2022, 4:36 AM
Home Countryside

1,150 ha land to be brought under Boro cultivation at Lalpur

Published : Friday, 23 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Dec 22: This year a total of 1,150 hectares (ha) of land will be brought under Boro paddy cultivation in Lalpur Upazila of the district.
Farmers of the upazila are passing busy time in preparing their Boro seedbeds in their respective areas facing biting cold. Saplings will be planted within next one month.  
High quality of seeds and fertiliser are given farmers free of cost through local agriculture office.
According to sources at the local agriculture office, a total of 1,150 hectares (ha) land have been targeted for Boro in the upazila. Seedbeds are being prepared on 75 ha. So far, seedbed preparation  has been completed on 60 ha. The remaining seedbeds will be finished this week.
Farmer Mostafa Kowsar and others in the upazila said, the preparation of seedbeds is near to end.
Most farmers usually cultivate transplanted Aman paddy in the rainy season. In spite of this, with the advice of the local agriculture office, they have been cultivating Boro for the last two years at little cost, but got good production.
Durduria, Arbab and Duaria villages are the main Boro-producing areas in the upazila. Farmers of these villages had got good production of Boro in the last year. That is why they are happy to cultivate Boro paddy this time too.
Lalpur Upazila Agriculture Officer Rafiqul Islam said, in order to encourage them, best quality of seeds and fertiliser are given to them by the government. Production will be good if weather remains favourable, the agriculture official maintained.


