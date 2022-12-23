Two people killed on Tangail rail line

TANGAIL, Dec 22: Two people were killed after being hit by a train in Kalihati Upazila of the district early on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Md Sagor, 35, son of Chanchal Sikder, and Md Sajib, 33, son of Md Liakat, hailed from Pabna district.

Police said a Dhaka-bound train hit Sagor and Sajib in Hatiya area when they were walking on the railway line, leaving them dead on the spot.

On information, police recovered the bodies and took those to Gharinda Railway Police Outpost, said its in-charge Fazlul Haque.

The bodies will be handed over to the deceased's families after the legal procedure, he added.

Locals said Sagor and Sajib were returning Pabna from Dhaka in a private car. At one stage their car went down on the side of the Dhaka-Tangail highway in the Hatiya area after being hit by another car. The car driver was later trying to move back to the highway. In the meantime, the duo went on the railway line for a walk.















