Two minors drown in two districts
Two minors drowned in separate indidents in two districts- Chattogram and Laxmipur, on Tuesday and Thursday.
CHATTOGRAM: A child drowned in a pond in Fatikchhari Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Ayesha Siddiqa, 6, daughter of Yusuf, a resident of Dharmapur area.
It was learnt that locals spotted the girl floating in a pond near her house in the morning.
Later, she was rescued and taken to hospital where she was declared dead.
LAXMIPUR: A minor child drowned in a pond in Ramgati Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Halima Akter, 6, daughter of Masum Billa, a resident of Char Hasan Hossain Village in the upazila.
According to local sources, the child slipped into a pond next to her house in the morning while she was walking along the bank of the pond.
Later on, the family members recovered her body from the pond.