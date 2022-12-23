Two minors drown in two districts

Two minors drowned in separate indidents in two districts- Chattogram and Laxmipur, on Tuesday and Thursday.

CHATTOGRAM: A child drowned in a pond in Fatikchhari Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Ayesha Siddiqa, 6, daughter of Yusuf, a resident of Dharmapur area.

It was learnt that locals spotted the girl floating in a pond near her house in the morning.

Later, she was rescued and taken to hospital where she was declared dead.

LAXMIPUR: A minor child drowned in a pond in Ramgati Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Halima Akter, 6, daughter of Masum Billa, a resident of Char Hasan Hossain Village in the upazila.

According to local sources, the child slipped into a pond next to her house in the morning while she was walking along the bank of the pond.

Later on, the family members recovered her body from the pond.













