‘Entrepreneurs can play role in char development’

GAIBANDHA, Dec 22: Speakers in concluding session of a training on Wednesday said, entrepreneurs can play significant role in developing char lands in the district.

As training makes a man skilled and helps improve skills of any individual, a number of char entrepreneurs of a project have been brought under the training programme, and in this regard, the training on 'financial literacy' can make them more skilled in running their businesses successfully, they added.

They came up with this remark while addressing the concluding session of the three-day training on 'Financial literacy' held at Radhakrishnapur, an outskirt of the district town.

Swiss Contact arranged the training under Making Markets Works for the Jamuna, Padma and Teesta Chars (M4C) project.

Among others, Sujayet Kabir, knowledge management and innovation coordinator of M4C project, and Tawhidul Islam, senior manager of Innovation and Knowledge Management of the project addressed the function.

SKS-M4C Project Manager Agriculturist Md Hafizur Rahman Sheikh, Senior Intervention Officer Chandan Gupta and other staffs were present at the function.

Trainers discussed the proper usage of the micro-credit received by the entrepreneurs. Many recommendations and techniques were adopted in the training to help them boost their businesses in coming days.

Chief Storyteller of Better Stories Ltd., an idea agency based in Dhaka, Md Minhaz Anwar and other staffs of the firm conducted the training sessions as facilitators.

Participants were imparted training on various issues including savings, budgeting and financial planning to make their businesses profitable and sustainable.

A total of 20 entrepreneurs coming from different chars took part in the training.

SKS-M4C Project Manager Krishibid Hafizur Rahman Sheikh said, the M4C project is being implemented by Swiss Embassy in Bangladesh, Rural Development Academy, Bogura, and Swiss Contact Bangladesh with the financial support of Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh and the Government of Bangladesh while SKS Foundation is working as the implementing partner.

