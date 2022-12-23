Imran reiterates demand for 'free and fair' polls as protest outside Punjab Governor House underway

LAHORE, Dec 22: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday bemoaned the Pakistan Democratic Movement's attempts to not let him exercise his "constitutional right" of dissolving provincial assemblies as he reiterated his demand for "free and fair elections", which he said was the only way to drag the country out of the crisis.

Imran made the remarks as he addressed his party's parliamentarians, supporters and workers who had gathered outside the Punjab Governor House in Lahore to "block" Balighur Rehman from taking any "unconstitutional" decision of de-notifying Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

"Today I want to talk to the nation about the situation in Punjab," he said. "There is a strange environment. Initially, the PML-N was challenging us to dissolve assemblies, saying that they were ready for elections. But when we did that, a vote of confidence and no-trust motions were moved in the Punjab Assembly."

The PTI chief explained that he wanted to dissolve his provincial assembles "because we fear that if snap polls are not held, the country will slip out of our hands".

Imran claimed that the reason behind "this joke in Punjab" was one: "They [the coalition government] is running away from elections. The convict sitting abroad and Zardari are scared.

"They have a one-point agenda to hide their theft and they will hurt the country in the process. They won't think about Pakistan once. All they want is an NRO 2," he alleged.

Earlier, PTI demonstrators congregated and chanted slogans against the governor, and also brought a 100-meter-long PTI flag to show their support for party chairman Imran Khan, who addressed the gathering via video link.

PTI leaders Yasmin Rashid and Hammad Azhar also attended the protest.

Ahead of the gathering, all the roads leading the Governor House were blocked.

On December 19, Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman had asked Elahi to take a vote of confidence by 4pm yesterday.

Subsequently, Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan had disposed of the governor's order, saying that the instructions were "against the Constitution and Rules of Procedure".

In a tit-for-tat move on December 21, Governor Rehman termed the speaker's ruling "unconstitutional" and the coalition government hinted at the imposition of the governor's rule in Punjab.

As the constitutional crisis in the province unfolds, PTI leader Hammad Azhar on Wednesday said that former premier Imran Khan will announce the party's "new plan of action today".

"Imran has decided that we will collect a big crowd outside the Governor House to prevent them [the Pakistan Democratic Movement] from taking any unconstitutional steps," he said. -DAWN











