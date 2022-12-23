Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 December, 2022, 4:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Kremlin says Biden, Zelensky refusing to hear 'Russia's concerns'

Published : Friday, 23 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

MOSCOW, Dec 22: Russia on Thursday accused Ukraine and the United States of turning a deaf ear to its concerns after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a historic visit to Washington.
Zelensky enjoyed a hero's welcome on a lightning trip on Wednesday in which US President Joe Biden committed nearly $1.8 billion in military supplies including, for the first time, the Patriot missile defence system.
"We can say with regret that so far neither President Biden nor President Zelensky have said even a few words that could be perceived as potential readiness to listen to Russia's concerns," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Officials in Moscow over recent months have repeatedly said they have not ruled out talks with Ukraine.
They have blamed the closure of diplomatic channels on Zelensky, who has said he will not negotiate while President Vladimir Putin is in power.
"Not a single word was heard warning Zelensky against the continued shelling of residential buildings in towns and villages in Donbas and there were no real calls for peace," Peskov said.
"This suggests that the United States is continuing its line of de facto fighting an indirect war with Russia to the last Ukrainian," he added.
Zelensky's snap visit came hours after Putin said Moscow would next year continue developing its military potential and the combat readiness of its nuclear forces.
The Russian leader described the conflict in Ukraine as a "shared tragedy" but placed blame for the outbreak of hostilities on Ukraine and its allies, not Moscow.
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu meanwhile visited troops "on the frontline" of Moscow's Ukraine offensive, with footage showing Shoigu inspecting barracks and walking through trenches.
The ministry did not say where or when the inspection took place.
Ukraine fears a rising onslaught of missiles and has faced a slew of attacks from drones, many bought by Russia from Iran, as Moscow pummels power plants and other civilian infrastructure just as the country shivers in the winter cold.
Zelensky flew in secret to the United States straight after a risky visit to the frontline in Bakhmut, where Ukrainian and Russian troops have both endured heavy tolls over the past two months.
He wore his trademark green military fatigues as he held talks with Biden at the White House and addressed lawmakers.
He repeatedly thanked the US for its support and handed Congress a Ukrainian flag fresh from the battlefield.
"Against all odds and doom-and-gloom scenarios," Zelensky said in a speech that drew a standing ovation, "Ukraine is alive and kicking."
"Your money is not charity," he added.
"It's an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way."
In the southern region surrounding the recently recaptured town of Kherson -- which has been shelled persistently by Russian forces -- officials said they had uncovered a grave with six people showing "signs of torture" near a private home.
In eastern Ukraine, an AFP reporter visited the frontline village of Bogorodychne, from which the Russians had been pushed out.
Its pre-conflict population of around 1,000 people had been reduced to Yuri Ponomarenko, 54, who returned several weeks ago, and "a mother and son who never left," he said.
"I felt that I needed to come back, I just had to," said Ponomarenko, who braved landmines to return home.
Debris and wrecked cars littered the looted village, and the silence was broken only by mewing cats.
Separately, the former head of Russia's space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, said Thursday he was injured by shelling in Donetsk, a Russian-controlled city in eastern Ukraine, and would need surgery.
Russia broadcast images of the heavily damaged hotel and restaurant, with parts of the roof destroyed and debris scattered around the rooms and outside in the garden.    -AFP







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Philippines boosts military in disputed sea after Chinese 'encroachment'
Arizona to remove shipping container wall on US-Mexico border
Pedestrians walk past New Year 2023 numerals at Vorobyovy Hills
India, China agree to maintain security, stability on LAC in western sector
Afghan women chant slogans to protest against the ban on university
UN council adopts resolution urging end to Myanmar violence
Imran reiterates demand for 'free and fair' polls as protest outside Punjab Governor House underway
Kremlin says Biden, Zelensky refusing to hear 'Russia's concerns'


Latest News
Neymar, Marquinhos follow Mbappe back to PSG training
BNP wouldn't move forward by forming 12-party alliance: Hasan
Fuad Live in Dhaka to bring long-cherished musical rendezvous on Dec 25
Attending mother’s janaza with handcuffs, leg irons: NHRC recommends action
Trader stabbed dead in Jashore
Argentine foreign minister likely to visit Bangladesh next March: Momen
Boy commits suicide in Patuakhali
Non-banking financial institutions can't change any vehicle before 8-year use
How BNP dreams of coming to power again: PM
Sayem Sobhan inaugurates CRAB auditorium complex
Most Read News
Japan reverts to max nuclear power to tackle energy, climate
None except Sheikh Hasina is essential for AL: Quader
Stay prepared to deal any disaster: PM to new Navy officers
Everything need to know ahead of Metro Rail launch
12 parties of 20-party form new alliance
MP Harunur Rashid submits resignation letter to Speaker
Ukraine 'will never surrender', Zelensky to US Congress
Argentina may open embassy in Dhaka next year
Woman commits suicide in Barishal
Neymar, Marquinhos follow Mbappe back to PSG training
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft