2nd round of BPL football begins today

The second round of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football will begin today (Friday) with three matches are billed for the day at three separate venues across the country.

On the day, holders Bashundhara Kings will take on Fortis Football Club at Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi, Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will face Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj and Chittagong Abahani will meet Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.

All the matches will kick off at 2.30pm.

On the following day on Saturday (Dec 24), traditional old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society will play against Abahani Limited Dhaka at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj while Bangladesh Police Football Club meet Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited at Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh.

Earlier, in the first round matches, Bashundhara Kings blanked Azampur Football Club Uttara by 3-0 goals while Fortis Football Club played out to a 1-1 goal draw with Abahani Limited Dhaka.

Sheikh Jamal DC played to a 2-2 goal draw with Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society while Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra went down a 0-2 defeat to Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited.

Besides, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra suffered a 1-2 goal defeat to Bangladesh Police Football Club in their first round match. -BSS

















