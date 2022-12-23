Jaydev's inclusion in Test made his parents more emotional than his wife

Jaydev Unadkat's inclusion in the playing eleven in the second Test against Bangladesh surprised many including former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who is here as a commentator and player's own family in Gujarat. The final eleven was revealed at the toss by the stand-in captain KL Rahul, who along with Bangladesh captain Shakib, came with blazers on.

The 31-year-old left-arm medium pacer has been playing his own second Test after a gap of 12 years. India played 118 Tests since he made his Test debut (against South Africa at Centurion on December 16, 2010).

"Yes, it was a very pleasant surprise. We heard this sudden news only after watching the TV in the morning", Rinny, Jaydev's wife said over the telephone from Rajkot.

"My in-laws are more emotional than me. Because, my wait is only for two years, whereas they have waited for this day for 12 years", she added.

Jaydev and Rinny got engaged in 2020 and after a year-long dating they tied the knot in 2021. Unadkat's was completely an arranged marriage as Rinny was selected by his parents. Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara had attended the ceremony.

Interestingly, Rinny is an advocate but has stopped practising in the High Court. "After our marriage I have left this profession and now I am a complete house-wife.

"Yes, it would have been an icing on the cake if I had traveled with the team to Bangladesh but the final eleven team is only decided on a day of the match or one day prior. It was so sudden and I am sure he will certainly miss me when I am not around", the wife added.

Jaydev's father, Dipak also echoed his daughter-in-law's views. "Jaydev's inclusion was suddenly surprising but we are not nervous. Having bowled well in the domestic circuit, we are sure he will perform to his best ability".











