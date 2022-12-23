Video
Friday, 23 December, 2022, 4:34 AM
Bangabandhu Boxing Fest begins today

Published : Friday, 23 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Sports Reporter

The four-nation Bangabandhu Boxing Festival is set to begin today (Friday) at the Sheikh Russel Roller Skating Complex at Paltan in Dhaka. Two international events UBC World Championship Belt and UBC Asia Championship Title Belt will be held under the Bangabandhu Boxing Festival.
Teams from Iran, India, Thailand and host Bangladesh will participate in the two events.
In the eight rounds clash of the Ultimate Boxing Championship (UBC), Omar Faruk of Bangladesh will face Iran's 10 times national champion Sajad Mehrabi.
On the other hand, India-born English professional boxer Lokesh Dangi will engage with Bangladesh's ace boxer Zainal Islam Joy in the UBC Asia Championship Belt. Whoever wins the clash will embrace the title of Best Asian Boxer. Aminul Islam and Abdul Mottalib from Bangladesh will also fight for a title in the event.
In the Women's event, Tanzim Sultana Shely from Bangladesh will meet Deepika Tiwari. Besides, Iranian boxer Puneh Akhundtabarmazandarani, Bangladeshi boxers Farah Nowshin, and Sadiya Islam will be participating there.
Bangladesh Professional Boxing Society and Bangladesh Professional Boxing Association are jointly arranging the festival.







