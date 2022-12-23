

Ansar athletes leading in Senior Men's events

The Senior Men's events of 55kg, 60kg, 65kg, and 70kg weight categories were held on the day. The Ansar athletes did well in all the categories.

In the 70kg weight category in the Senior Men's event, Ebadat Hossain of the auxiliary force placed top, while Antu Hossain Dhali and Khairul Anam Riyad from the same force placed second and third consecutively.

In the 65kg weight category, Ansar athletes Tanim Islam, Sohan Hossain and Rimon Hossain placed top, second and fourth in this row. In the 60kg weight category, Nazim Khan, Rony Hossain, Shariful Aziz and Al Amin Shipan from the force became first, third, fourth and fifth in that order.

Ansar athletes Natveer and Munna secured first and second places respectively in the 55kg weight category in the Senior Men's event.

A total of four divisions, including Senior Men's Bodybuilding, Master Men's Bodybuilding, Men's Physique, and Women's Event were played at the four-day event starting from Tuesday.

The weight categories for the Senior Men's events were 55kg, 60kg, 65kg, 70kg, 75kg, 80kg, 85 kg, and +85 kg. The Men's Physique height categories were 166 cm, 170 cm, and +170 cm. Besides, the Men's Physique and Women's events were open to all.

The Championship will be concluded today (Friday) with the award programme and a colourful closing in the evening. A total of six winners will be awarded in each category. The first placer of 13 categories will get Taka 50,000 as a cash prize. The 76 winners will receive a statue and a prize. The top three in each category will get medals. A total of Taka 650,000 will be given to the winners.

MonkMoney is the event's title sponsor, Walton is Platinum, Ruslan's Studio is Gold, and Bangladesh Gym Owners Association (BGOA) is the Bronze sponsor.











