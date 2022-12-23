Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 December, 2022, 4:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

MonkMoney BABBF Nat\'l Bodybuilding

Ansar athletes leading in Senior Men's events

Published : Friday, 23 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Sports Reporter

MonkMoney BABBF Nat'l Bodybuilding
Ansar athletes leading in Senior Men's events

Ansar athletes leading in Senior Men's events

The athletes of Bangladesh Ansar are holding the top positions in different weight categories in the Senior Men's events of MonkMoney BABBF National Bodybuilding Championship 2022 on Thursday at Shaheed Sheikh Kamal Auditorium at National Sports Council (NSC) at Paltan in Dhaka.
The Senior Men's events of 55kg, 60kg, 65kg, and 70kg weight categories were held on the day. The Ansar athletes did well in all the categories.
In the 70kg weight category in the Senior Men's event, Ebadat Hossain of the auxiliary force placed top, while Antu Hossain Dhali and Khairul Anam Riyad from the same force placed second and third consecutively.
In the 65kg weight category, Ansar athletes Tanim Islam, Sohan Hossain and Rimon Hossain placed top, second and fourth in this row. In the 60kg weight category, Nazim Khan, Rony Hossain, Shariful Aziz and Al Amin Shipan from the force became first, third, fourth and fifth in that order.
Ansar athletes Natveer and Munna secured first and second places respectively in the 55kg weight category in the Senior Men's event.
A total of four divisions, including Senior Men's Bodybuilding, Master Men's Bodybuilding, Men's Physique, and Women's Event were played at the four-day event starting from Tuesday.
The weight categories for the Senior Men's events were 55kg, 60kg, 65kg, 70kg, 75kg, 80kg, 85 kg, and +85 kg. The Men's Physique height categories were 166 cm, 170 cm, and +170 cm. Besides, the Men's Physique and Women's events were open to all.
The Championship will be concluded today (Friday) with the award programme and a colourful closing in the evening. A total of six winners will be awarded in each category.  The first placer of 13 categories will get Taka 50,000 as a cash prize. The 76 winners will receive a statue and a prize. The top three in each category will get medals. A total of Taka 650,000 will be given to the winners.
MonkMoney is the event's title sponsor, Walton is Platinum, Ruslan's Studio is Gold, and Bangladesh Gym Owners Association (BGOA) is the Bronze sponsor.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Qatar sees off World Cup criticism to claim diplomatic victory
Pele to spend Christmas in hospital as cancer worsens
World Cup winner Messi agrees to stay at PSG
2nd round of BPL football begins today
Jaydev's inclusion in Test made his parents more emotional than his wife
Siddons lashes out at batters after another batting debacle
Bangabandhu Boxing Fest begins today
Ansar athletes leading in Senior Men's events


Latest News
Neymar, Marquinhos follow Mbappe back to PSG training
BNP wouldn't move forward by forming 12-party alliance: Hasan
Fuad Live in Dhaka to bring long-cherished musical rendezvous on Dec 25
Attending mother’s janaza with handcuffs, leg irons: NHRC recommends action
Trader stabbed dead in Jashore
Argentine foreign minister likely to visit Bangladesh next March: Momen
Boy commits suicide in Patuakhali
Non-banking financial institutions can't change any vehicle before 8-year use
How BNP dreams of coming to power again: PM
Sayem Sobhan inaugurates CRAB auditorium complex
Most Read News
Japan reverts to max nuclear power to tackle energy, climate
None except Sheikh Hasina is essential for AL: Quader
Stay prepared to deal any disaster: PM to new Navy officers
Everything need to know ahead of Metro Rail launch
12 parties of 20-party form new alliance
MP Harunur Rashid submits resignation letter to Speaker
Ukraine 'will never surrender', Zelensky to US Congress
Argentina may open embassy in Dhaka next year
Woman commits suicide in Barishal
Neymar, Marquinhos follow Mbappe back to PSG training
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft