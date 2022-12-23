TTAB elects Shah Moinuddin Hasan as Chairman



Shah Moinuddin Hasan

In the meeting Shah Moinuddin Hasan and Md. Amirul Islam have been elected as the Chairman and Vice-Chairman respectively for the term 2022-2023 and 2023-2024.

Shah Moinuddin Hasan is the General Manager of Ispahani Tea Ltd.

Other members of the committee are Golam Mustafa, M. Saiful Islam, H. S. M. Ziaul Ahsan, Tasbir Hakim, Md. Forhad Rahman, Md. Shafiqul Islam, Kazee Md. Imteaz, Md. Iqbal Chowdhury, Sharid Hussain, Zia Md. Mahfooz Bhuiyan, Md. Iqbal Hossain, Akter Hossain, Md. Mainuddin Sharif, Delwer Hossain Chowdhury.













In the last meeting of the newly elected executive committee of the Tea Traders Association of Bangladesh (TTAB) held recently, says a press release.In the meeting Shah Moinuddin Hasan and Md. Amirul Islam have been elected as the Chairman and Vice-Chairman respectively for the term 2022-2023 and 2023-2024.Shah Moinuddin Hasan is the General Manager of Ispahani Tea Ltd.Other members of the committee are Golam Mustafa, M. Saiful Islam, H. S. M. Ziaul Ahsan, Tasbir Hakim, Md. Forhad Rahman, Md. Shafiqul Islam, Kazee Md. Imteaz, Md. Iqbal Chowdhury, Sharid Hussain, Zia Md. Mahfooz Bhuiyan, Md. Iqbal Hossain, Akter Hossain, Md. Mainuddin Sharif, Delwer Hossain Chowdhury.