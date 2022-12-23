

Safwan Sobhan highest tax payer in young category

The Ministry of Finance published a gazette comprising names of the highest tax payers under various categories on December 18.

Five persons have appeared on the list of NBR in young category with Bashundhara Group Vice Chairman Safwan Sobhan Tasvir at the top. Four other young tax payers are Asif Iqbal Mahmud, Nasiruddin Akhter Rashid, Raisa Sigma Hima and Robin Razon Sakhawat.

Meanwhile, East West Media Group Limited (EWMGL), a media concern of the country's largest business conglomerate Bashundhara Group, has achieved the second highest taxpayer status in "Print and Electronic Media" category.

The Ministry's gazette notification nominated 141 individuals and companies for tax card facilities for next one year.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) will hand over the tax cards for highest contributions to national exchequer from respective levels.

The selected cardholders will get special facilities, including invitation of national programmes, privilege at VIP lounge of airports and priority at star-ranked hotels.

Earlier, International AsiaOne magazine honoured Safwan Sobhan as 'Global Leader of the Year' for his outstanding leadership, efficiency and contribution to business as well as society. He is a TOYP award holder of Junior Chamber International (JCI).

Since 2016, NBR has been giving tax cards and awards to the best taxpayers.













