BD now has 180 green garment factories

Bangladesh has strengthened its position as the global leader in green apparel factories, as the country has now 180 such factories with United States Green Building Council's (USGBC) LEED certification (certificate for green factories).

Two more Bangladeshi garment factories have achieved green building certification from the USGBC in the gold category in December, according to Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

The green certified factories are Dresden Textiles Ltd of Mymensingh with scoring point 68 out of 110 and Victoria Intimates Ltd of Dhaka with 62 points.

Bangladesh has achieved 27 green building certification in 2022, including 13 in platinum category which is the highest in a year, so far.

Of the total 180 green certified factories, 58 are platinum-rated, 108 gold-rated, 10 silver-rated and four are only certified.

Besides, some 550 are also in the pipeline to get the USGBC's LEED certification.

USGBC honours factories based on several criteria - transformation performance, energy, water, and waste management. The best performers are rated with platinum, followed by gold and silver. -UNB











