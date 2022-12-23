Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 December, 2022, 4:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD now has 180 green garment factories

Published : Friday, 23 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

Bangladesh has strengthened its position as the global leader in green apparel factories, as the country has now 180 such factories with United States Green Building Council's (USGBC) LEED certification (certificate for green factories).
Two more Bangladeshi garment factories have achieved green building certification from the USGBC in the gold category in December, according to Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).
The green certified factories are Dresden Textiles Ltd of Mymensingh with scoring point 68 out of 110 and Victoria Intimates Ltd of Dhaka with 62 points.
Bangladesh has achieved 27 green building certification in 2022, including 13 in platinum category which is the highest in a year, so far.
Of the total 180 green certified factories, 58 are platinum-rated, 108 gold-rated, 10 silver-rated and four are only certified.
Besides, some 550 are also in the pipeline to get the USGBC's LEED certification.
USGBC honours factories based on several criteria - transformation performance, energy, water, and waste management. The best performers are rated with platinum, followed by gold and silver.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
France fines Microsoft 60m euros over advertising cookies
TTAB elects Shah Moinuddin Hasan as Chairman
Argentina economic reality bites over World Cup hangover
Safwan Sobhan highest tax payer in young category
BD now has 180 green garment factories
Beximco Pharmaceuticals declares 35pc cash dividend
Newly appointed Secretary of Water Resources Ministry Nazmul Ahsan
NRBC Bank launches its 96th Branch at Takerhat, Madaripur


Latest News
Neymar, Marquinhos follow Mbappe back to PSG training
BNP wouldn't move forward by forming 12-party alliance: Hasan
Fuad Live in Dhaka to bring long-cherished musical rendezvous on Dec 25
Attending mother’s janaza with handcuffs, leg irons: NHRC recommends action
Trader stabbed dead in Jashore
Argentine foreign minister likely to visit Bangladesh next March: Momen
Boy commits suicide in Patuakhali
Non-banking financial institutions can't change any vehicle before 8-year use
How BNP dreams of coming to power again: PM
Sayem Sobhan inaugurates CRAB auditorium complex
Most Read News
Japan reverts to max nuclear power to tackle energy, climate
None except Sheikh Hasina is essential for AL: Quader
Stay prepared to deal any disaster: PM to new Navy officers
Everything need to know ahead of Metro Rail launch
12 parties of 20-party form new alliance
MP Harunur Rashid submits resignation letter to Speaker
Ukraine 'will never surrender', Zelensky to US Congress
Argentina may open embassy in Dhaka next year
Woman commits suicide in Barishal
Neymar, Marquinhos follow Mbappe back to PSG training
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft