Beximco Pharmaceuticals declares 35pc cash dividend

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd declared 35 per cent Cash dividend for the year ended 30th June, 2022 in its 46th Annual General Meeting was held virtually on Thursday, says a press release.

The meeting was presided over by Iqbal Ahmed, Director of the Company. Nazmul Hassan, Managing Director, O. K. Chowdhury, Director, A. B. Siddiqur Rahman, Director, Ms. Quamrun Naher Ahmed, Director, Ms. Reem H. Shamsuddoha, Director, Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed and Dr. Md. Ibraheem Hosein Khan, Independent Directors were among others attended the event.

The Company achieved sales of Tk.34,669.17 million and earned a gross profit and net profit of Tk.15,814.25 million and Tk.4,998.63 million respectively for the year ended 30th June 2022. The shareholders were highly satisfied with the Company's performance during the year and approved the Directors' Report, Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on 30th June, 2022, 35pc cash dividend, appointment of Directors and appointment of Auditors for the year 2022-23.











