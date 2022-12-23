

Newly appointed Secretary of Water Resources Ministry Nazmul Ahsan













Newly appointed Secretary of Water Resources Ministry Nazmul Ahsan visited Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) head office in the city recently. BWDB Director General Engineer Fazlur Rashid along with other officials greeted him with a floral bouquet. Later a meeting to exchange of views between senior officials of the Water Resources Ministry and Bangladesh Water Development Board officials was held at BWDB conference room.