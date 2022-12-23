

NRBC Bank launches its 96th Branch at Takerhat, Madaripur

On Wednesday, Shajahan Khan, ex-Minister, member of Bangladesh Awami League and Member of Parliament of Madaripur-2 Constituency, inaugurated the branch as a chief guest, says a press release.

AKM Mustafizur Rahman, Director and Chairman Risk Management Committee NRBC Bank presided over the opening ceremony. Rajoir UNO Md. Anisuzzamn, Chairman of Rajoir Upazial Rejaul Karim Shahin, Senior Vice President of the Bank's Major (Retd) Mohammad Parvez Hossain were among others attended the event. Later prayers were offered seeking prosperity of the bank.















