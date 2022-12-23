Video
Southeast Bank holds Annual Risk Conference

Published : Friday, 23 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Business Desk

Southeast Bank Ltd organized an "Annual Risk Conference 2022" which was inaugurated by M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank in its  conference virtually, says a press release.
Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hussain, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Risk Officer, Md. Masum Uddin Khan, Senior Executive Vice President, Md. Jahangir Kabir, Senior Vice President, and Md. Feroj Hoshen, Senior Vice President spoke on the occasion on the need for compliance of different risks and regulatory issues.
All Divisional Heads / In-charges of Head Office of the Bank participated in the conference. Heads and Manager Operations of all Branches, all In-charges of Offshore Banking Units, and all In-charges of Uposhakhas also joined the conference through digital platform.
Proper Risk Management for sustainable Banking operations was the main theme  of the conference. The speakers discussed all possible risks that bank can face and advised all officials to work cautiously to mitigate those risks.


