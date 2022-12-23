Bank Asia achieves SAFA Gold Awards



Bank Asia has achieved the SAFA (South Asian Federation of Accountants) "Gold Awards" in three categories among all private sector banks in the region for Best Presented Annual Reports 2021. The categories are- Private Sector Banks, Corporate Governance and Integrated Reporting, says a press release.Rumee A Hossain, Chairman, Executive Committee of the Board of Bank Asia and Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil, FCA, CFO of the Bank, received the award from the Chief Guest Tanka Mani Sharma Dangal, The Auditor General of Nepal and H.M. Hennayake Bandara, President, SAFA, in the award giving ceremony held in Kathmandu, Nepal on 18 December, 2022.These prestigious awards are the reflection of the transparency of Financial Statements, Integrated Performance and Practice of Good Governance in Bank Asia.