Daraz BD concludes green campaign on its 8th anniv

Friday, 23 December, 2022, 4:33 AM
Published : Friday, 23 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Daraz Bangladesh, on its 8th anniversary, took an exclusive initiative to enlighten the next generation regarding the diverse domain of trees and plants, and ready them for a greener tomorrow.
The 3-month long initiative by the leading online marketplace, titled "For Green For Future", has recently come to an end, marking a successful collaboration between Daraz Cares and Green Savers (www.thegreensavers.org).
The 8 educational institutions where the "For Green For Future" initiative was implemented under Daraz Bangladesh's social concern "Daraz Cares" are - Willes Little Flower School and College; Lalmatia Housing Society School and College; Mirpur Bangla School and College; Mirpur Girls' Ideal Laboratory Institute; Viqarunnisa Noon School & College; Rajarbagh Police Lines School and College; Dhanmondi Kamrunnesa Govt Girls' High School; and BCSIR School & College. Over 2 thousand students, teachers and parents benefitted from the interactive sessions of the Daraz Cares endeavour.
The "For Green For Future" initiative primarily focused on demonstrating the importance of trees and their vital contribution to mother nature. Students were thoroughly introduced to environment-friendly and air-purifying indoor plants. They were also trained on how to take care of the plants through watering, trimming, placement, pest management and nutrients management. Marking a thrilling conclusion of the program, students participated in a fun-filled tree identification quiz, and a total of 480 desk plants and air-purifier indoor plants were gifted to the students who won the quiz - earning the title of a "Tree Guardian"! To each of the authorities of the 8 institutions, Daraz gave 40 outdoor plants, marking a donation of total 320 saplings.
"Last year at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), world leaders, including our Prime Minister, swore to halt deforestation by 2030. If we want to pursue this commitment, we shall need to encourage our youth to plant and take care of the trees. The initiative not only encouraged the students to plant trees but also emphasized the responsibility to save them for a Green Future. It was a wonderful experience to meet so many promising students, and having them inspired to save Earth through such productive discussions was a joy to behold. I am sure that our Tree Guardians will keep their enthusiasm alive and put sincere efforts into securing a sustainable future", said AHM Hasinul Quddus (Rusho), CCAO, Daraz Bangladesh.
Participating students, teachers and guardians also expressed their heartfelt gratification for getting the opportunity to be a part of such an exceptional initiative.


