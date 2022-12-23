Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 December, 2022, 4:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Turkey hikes minimum wages for 3rd time to fight inflation

Published : Friday, 23 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

ISTANBUL, Dec 22: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday announced the third major minimum wage hike in a year to try and combat a historic jump in consumer prices ahead of crunch elections. More than 40 percent of Turkey's workforce earns the lowest income allowed by law.
Erdogan relied on support from the working classes to rise to power nearly two decades ago -- and will need it again to secure re-election in polls which are due by next June.
But Turkey's poor have been hit the hardest by an economic crisis that has seen the official annual inflation rate reach 85 percent. On Thursday the Turkish leader said the country would boost the monthly take-home pay to a minimum of 8,500 liras ($455). The minimum wage stood at 2,826 liras in December 2021, which at the time was slightly less than $300.
It was raised to 4,253 liras last January and then to 5,500 in July. Turkey's latest economic crisis started when Erdogan -- a lifelong opponent of high interest rates -- pressured the central bank to bring down chronically high consumer prices by lowering borrowing costs.
Conventional economic theory urges policymakers to fight inflation by curbing demand and raising the price of doing business through higher interest rates.
Erdogan's approach set off a currency crisis that saw the lira lose nearly half its value in a matter of weeks late last year. The government has responded by spending its reserves on currency support measures and imposing complex economic rules aimed at bringing inflation under control.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
France fines Microsoft 60m euros over advertising cookies
TTAB elects Shah Moinuddin Hasan as Chairman
Argentina economic reality bites over World Cup hangover
Safwan Sobhan highest tax payer in young category
BD now has 180 green garment factories
Beximco Pharmaceuticals declares 35pc cash dividend
Newly appointed Secretary of Water Resources Ministry Nazmul Ahsan
NRBC Bank launches its 96th Branch at Takerhat, Madaripur


Latest News
Neymar, Marquinhos follow Mbappe back to PSG training
BNP wouldn't move forward by forming 12-party alliance: Hasan
Fuad Live in Dhaka to bring long-cherished musical rendezvous on Dec 25
Attending mother’s janaza with handcuffs, leg irons: NHRC recommends action
Trader stabbed dead in Jashore
Argentine foreign minister likely to visit Bangladesh next March: Momen
Boy commits suicide in Patuakhali
Non-banking financial institutions can't change any vehicle before 8-year use
How BNP dreams of coming to power again: PM
Sayem Sobhan inaugurates CRAB auditorium complex
Most Read News
Japan reverts to max nuclear power to tackle energy, climate
None except Sheikh Hasina is essential for AL: Quader
Stay prepared to deal any disaster: PM to new Navy officers
12 parties of 20-party form new alliance
Everything need to know ahead of Metro Rail launch
MP Harunur Rashid submits resignation letter to Speaker
Ukraine 'will never surrender', Zelensky to US Congress
Argentina may open embassy in Dhaka next year
Woman commits suicide in Barishal
Neymar, Marquinhos follow Mbappe back to PSG training
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft