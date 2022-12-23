

Padma Bank brings home loan service at REHAB Fair

The bank has inaugurated stall number 113 at the fair with the facility of providing loans at the fastest and easiest time. The five-day fair will end on Sunday, next.

REHAB President Alamgir Shamsul Alamin (Kajal) formally inaugurated the stall of Padma Bank at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in Sher-E-Bangla Nagar of the capital on Wednesday, last.

REHAB Senior Vice President Enthekhabul Hamid, Padma Bank SEVP, CHRO and CCO M Ahsan Ullah Khan, Head of Retail & SME Banking, Rokibul Hasan Chowdhury, Head Retail Product Kazi Md. Fazlur Rahman, and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Padma Bank has participated in the REHAB fair to increase its foothold in financial inclusion program through Rural Home Loan and Semi-Pucca houses and to give home loan seeker a proper idea about the loan products and services in a completely new and comprehensive way.

Services include Rural Home Loans, Semi-Pucca Houses, and regular loans for buying apartments or building houses. Apart from this, Padma Bank will also provide loans for apartment or house modernization.

In honor of remittance warriors, there is the Probashi Griha Loan or NRB Home Loan Service. Anyone working outside the country will be eligible for thisloan facilityt. They will get the maximum loan facility of up to TK 2 Crore.

The Bank will lend a maximum of Tk 80 lac for rural home loans. This loan facility is available from anywhere in the country.

Padma Bank has also launched a Semi- Pucca property financing services. In this case, a loan facility up to TK 50 lac taka will be available.

Anyone between 21 and 65 years old can apply for Semi-Pucca house loan. The maximum time available for repayment is 25 years.













