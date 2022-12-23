

Sheltech gives Tk 10 lakh discounts on flat booking at REHAB fair

At the fair the company is displaying a total of 300 apartments for sale at different Shelltech projects at Iskaton, Banani, Mirpur, Uttara, Badda, Moghbazar, Adabar-Shyamoli areas of the capital. Depending on the location, the price per square feet ranges from Tk 9,500 to Tk 18,000.

The projects include Shelltech Enclave Tower at Malibagh and Shelltech Khan Heritage at Gandaria. The 20-storied enclave tower built on approximately 32 katha land has 131 residential apartments. The apartments range in size from 971 to 1,338 square feet.

Meanwhile, the 10-storey Khan Heritage building project being constructed on about 11 khata areas will have 26 residential apartments, ranging in size from 1,485 to 1,505 square feet. The projects have various civic amenities including children's play area, community space.

Sheltech (Pvt.) Limited has come to the housing fair with 23 apartment and commercial projects. Shelltech's projects will have various community-based facilities including children's play areas. AKM Rafiul Islam, Senior Assistant General Manager, Sales and Marketing, SHELTECH said, SHELTECH has always given top priority to affordable housing. We strive to ensure the highest quality products while keeping the apartment prices within the reach of the customer.

Sheltech a leading housing compny of the country has been working for 35 years to realize the dream of modern Dhaka by building eco-friendly residential and commercial projects with civic amenities and prioritizing planned urbanization.















