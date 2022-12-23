Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 December, 2022, 4:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

tap launches DPS facility for customers

Published : Friday, 23 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Desk

tap launches DPS facility for customers

tap launches DPS facility for customers

Trust Axiata Pay-tap, one of the country's leading mobile financial service providers, brings a DPS facility for its customers.
The initiative easily facilitates General and Shariah-based Islamic savings with mutual initiative of tap and Mutual Trust Bank, says a press release.
On December 21, tap and Mutual Trust Bank jointly launced the service facility of DPS at the MTB head office Gulshan, Dhaka.
In the launching event ceremony, Dewan Nazmul Hasan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of tap; Shahjalal Uddin, Vice President, Commercial;  Mozibor Rahman, Consultant, Technology, Ashikur Rahman Habibi Rabbi, Head of Corporate Affairs and Media Relations, Nazrul Islam Zaman, Head of Product, Tokee Mesbah Uddin, Senior manager product Management,  Syed Mahbubur Rahman, MD & CEO of MTB,  Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, AMD & CRO,  Rais Uddin Ahmad, DMD & CAMLCO,  Khalid Mahmood Khan, DMD & CBO, Shafquat Hossain, Head of retail banking,    Khalid Hossin, Division Head of Digital Banking, Md. Arif Bin Idrish, Divisional Head, Islamic Banking were present.
tap customers neither have to stand in a queue nor visit a bank to make payment for the DPS service.  Anyone can easily open and operate an account through the tap app. Through tap, a certain amount of money every month would be deposited automatically into the designated bank account.
For savings, both general and Islamic DPS can be opened. By accessing the tap app, anyone can easily avail the DPS facility by opening an account and providing information about how much money he/she will pay per month and certain months.
The user will also provide information on which date of the month the money will be deducted from their tap account. The payment information would be notified by the tap apps. Notably, the amount of Islamic DPS will not be added to the general banking stream however, the amount will be earmarked separately. Wherein, the customers will get their share of the profit.
Dewan Nazmul Hasan, CEO of tap has said, "Digital banking service is now one step ahead with tap. We always try to make our customers able to take advantage of various payment options with tap Wallet. Now, marginal people of our country very easily can save digitally at home and manage DPS from tap wallet. There is no substitute for savings services for future financial benefits. We are hopeful that, as a result of this joint venture of Mutual Trust Bank and tap, customers will be interested in saving.
Md Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank also added that, "There is no alternative to savings considering the financial security and planning of the future. Banking facilities are now at the grip of hand with the endowment of technology. There will be no more trouble to go to the bank or out of home to open an account. We are always working to provide hassle-free service to our customers. Mutual Trust Bank and tap have taken initiative of DPS to encourage customers to save. Hopefully, customers will benefit from this service. To get more details about the DPS service one may dial to tap official number-16733 or 09612201201.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
France fines Microsoft 60m euros over advertising cookies
TTAB elects Shah Moinuddin Hasan as Chairman
Argentina economic reality bites over World Cup hangover
Safwan Sobhan highest tax payer in young category
BD now has 180 green garment factories
Beximco Pharmaceuticals declares 35pc cash dividend
Newly appointed Secretary of Water Resources Ministry Nazmul Ahsan
NRBC Bank launches its 96th Branch at Takerhat, Madaripur


Latest News
Neymar, Marquinhos follow Mbappe back to PSG training
BNP wouldn't move forward by forming 12-party alliance: Hasan
Fuad Live in Dhaka to bring long-cherished musical rendezvous on Dec 25
Attending mother’s janaza with handcuffs, leg irons: NHRC recommends action
Trader stabbed dead in Jashore
Argentine foreign minister likely to visit Bangladesh next March: Momen
Boy commits suicide in Patuakhali
Non-banking financial institutions can't change any vehicle before 8-year use
How BNP dreams of coming to power again: PM
Sayem Sobhan inaugurates CRAB auditorium complex
Most Read News
Japan reverts to max nuclear power to tackle energy, climate
None except Sheikh Hasina is essential for AL: Quader
Stay prepared to deal any disaster: PM to new Navy officers
12 parties of 20-party form new alliance
Everything need to know ahead of Metro Rail launch
MP Harunur Rashid submits resignation letter to Speaker
Ukraine 'will never surrender', Zelensky to US Congress
Argentina may open embassy in Dhaka next year
Woman commits suicide in Barishal
Neymar, Marquinhos follow Mbappe back to PSG training
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft