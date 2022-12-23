

tap launches DPS facility for customers

The initiative easily facilitates General and Shariah-based Islamic savings with mutual initiative of tap and Mutual Trust Bank, says a press release.

On December 21, tap and Mutual Trust Bank jointly launced the service facility of DPS at the MTB head office Gulshan, Dhaka.

In the launching event ceremony, Dewan Nazmul Hasan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of tap; Shahjalal Uddin, Vice President, Commercial; Mozibor Rahman, Consultant, Technology, Ashikur Rahman Habibi Rabbi, Head of Corporate Affairs and Media Relations, Nazrul Islam Zaman, Head of Product, Tokee Mesbah Uddin, Senior manager product Management, Syed Mahbubur Rahman, MD & CEO of MTB, Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, AMD & CRO, Rais Uddin Ahmad, DMD & CAMLCO, Khalid Mahmood Khan, DMD & CBO, Shafquat Hossain, Head of retail banking, Khalid Hossin, Division Head of Digital Banking, Md. Arif Bin Idrish, Divisional Head, Islamic Banking were present.

tap customers neither have to stand in a queue nor visit a bank to make payment for the DPS service. Anyone can easily open and operate an account through the tap app. Through tap, a certain amount of money every month would be deposited automatically into the designated bank account.

For savings, both general and Islamic DPS can be opened. By accessing the tap app, anyone can easily avail the DPS facility by opening an account and providing information about how much money he/she will pay per month and certain months.

The user will also provide information on which date of the month the money will be deducted from their tap account. The payment information would be notified by the tap apps. Notably, the amount of Islamic DPS will not be added to the general banking stream however, the amount will be earmarked separately. Wherein, the customers will get their share of the profit.

Dewan Nazmul Hasan, CEO of tap has said, "Digital banking service is now one step ahead with tap. We always try to make our customers able to take advantage of various payment options with tap Wallet. Now, marginal people of our country very easily can save digitally at home and manage DPS from tap wallet. There is no substitute for savings services for future financial benefits. We are hopeful that, as a result of this joint venture of Mutual Trust Bank and tap, customers will be interested in saving.

Md Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank also added that, "There is no alternative to savings considering the financial security and planning of the future. Banking facilities are now at the grip of hand with the endowment of technology. There will be no more trouble to go to the bank or out of home to open an account. We are always working to provide hassle-free service to our customers. Mutual Trust Bank and tap have taken initiative of DPS to encourage customers to save. Hopefully, customers will benefit from this service. To get more details about the DPS service one may dial to tap official number-16733 or 09612201201.













