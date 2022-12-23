Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 December, 2022, 4:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asian markets enjoy some much-needed festive cheer

Published : Friday, 23 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

HONG KONG, Dec 22: Asian markets extended a Wall Street advance into Thursday as forecast-busting US earnings and consumer confidence data tempered worries about a deep recession.
With dust settling after the Bank of Japan's surprise shift from ultra-loose monetary policy, investors embarked on a mini Santa rally ahead of the Christmas break, while the yen stabilised following its biggest jump in 24 years.
The global gains came after hefty selling since the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank last week signalled they would likely lift interest rates higher than expected to fight decades-high inflation.
Investors, looking for some good news, pounced on a survey showing consumer confidence in the US economy jumped in December more than estimated -- to the highest since April -- as inflation showed signs of easing and energy prices cooled.
That came along with better-than-expected earnings from Nike and delivery giant FedEx.
Nike, which has been hit by supply-chain snarls, also provided a shot in the arm for the future by saying the most difficult supply excesses were "behind us" and that inventories were at their lowest levels in four quarters.
All three main indexes on Wall Street ended more than one percent higher, while European equities also barrelled along.
"The economy is still headed towards a recession, but the consumer continues to show signs of resilience which could delay a significant tumble for equities," said OANDA's Edward Moya in a note.
Asia continued the party into Thursday.
Hong Kong led the way, rising more than two percent, with tech firms tracking their US counterparts up and property stocks boosted by comments from top Chinese officials pledging support for the beleaguered sector.
Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Wellington, Bangkok, Jakarta and Manila were also well up.
However, towards the end of the day, Shanghai dipped on worries about rising Covid cases, while Mumbai also dropped.
London, Paris and Frankfurt all opened higher.
Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management added: "The favourable (earnings) results come at a significant (juncture) for the economy -- when investors are seeking signs that the US is either headed into a recession or the Fed is successfully engineering a soft landing.
"The market is coming around to the notion that we will have a more orthodox 2023, including a much more balanced Fed that is looking to slow the pace of hikes amid better news on inflation."
Oil prices also rose again, extending Wednesday's gains of more than two percent, in reaction to data showing US stockpiles fell last week leaving inventories at their lowest levels in eight years, according to Bloomberg News.
The pick-up in crude has also been helped by China's economic reopening after almost three years of a zero-Covid policy of lockdowns and mass testing.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
France fines Microsoft 60m euros over advertising cookies
TTAB elects Shah Moinuddin Hasan as Chairman
Argentina economic reality bites over World Cup hangover
Safwan Sobhan highest tax payer in young category
BD now has 180 green garment factories
Beximco Pharmaceuticals declares 35pc cash dividend
Newly appointed Secretary of Water Resources Ministry Nazmul Ahsan
NRBC Bank launches its 96th Branch at Takerhat, Madaripur


Latest News
Neymar, Marquinhos follow Mbappe back to PSG training
BNP wouldn't move forward by forming 12-party alliance: Hasan
Fuad Live in Dhaka to bring long-cherished musical rendezvous on Dec 25
Attending mother’s janaza with handcuffs, leg irons: NHRC recommends action
Trader stabbed dead in Jashore
Argentine foreign minister likely to visit Bangladesh next March: Momen
Boy commits suicide in Patuakhali
Non-banking financial institutions can't change any vehicle before 8-year use
How BNP dreams of coming to power again: PM
Sayem Sobhan inaugurates CRAB auditorium complex
Most Read News
Japan reverts to max nuclear power to tackle energy, climate
None except Sheikh Hasina is essential for AL: Quader
Stay prepared to deal any disaster: PM to new Navy officers
12 parties of 20-party form new alliance
Everything need to know ahead of Metro Rail launch
MP Harunur Rashid submits resignation letter to Speaker
Ukraine 'will never surrender', Zelensky to US Congress
Argentina may open embassy in Dhaka next year
Woman commits suicide in Barishal
Neymar, Marquinhos follow Mbappe back to PSG training
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft