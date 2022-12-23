

Foreign business delegates witness ACI products display

The business units were ACI Pharmaceuticals, ACI Consumer Brands, ACI Logistics Ltd. (Shwapno), ACI Seed, ACI Fertilizer, ACI Crop Care and Public Health, ACI Animal Health, ACI Agrolink, Animal Genetics, ACI Godrej, ACI Motors, ACI Premiaflex, ACI Premio Plastics, ACI Foods, ACI Flours and ACI MIS.

Besides, Sparkle, Colgate, Yamaha etc. internationally renowned brands were also showcased their various products and services in exciting event, says a press release.

On the first day business delegates from Turkey and Japan visited this exiting products/services event of ACI.

Dr. Arif Dowla, Managing Director of ACI Limited, Dr. F H Ansarey, President of ACI Agribusiness and other higher officials of the company welcomed the foreign guests and took them around the various stalls of the ACI Businesses.

ACI Limited is one of the largest conglomerates in Bangladesh. ACI has been providing quality products in Bangladesh with a multinational heritage operates across the country through its four diversified strategies business units and its many subsidiaries. Healthcare divisions dedicated to improve the health of the people of Bangladesh through introducing of innovative and reliable pharmaceuticals products.

Consumer Brands Division is adding value to the daily of consumer needs. Agribusiness Division is the largest integrator in the country in Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, Farm Mechanization Infrastructure Development Services and motorcycle. Retail Chain Division is the largest retail chain in Bangladesh operating through its large number of "Shwapno" outlets across the country.















