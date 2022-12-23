Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 December, 2022, 4:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UK economy contracts more than thought in Q3

Published : Friday, 23 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

LONDON, Dec 22: Britain's economy contracted slightly more than thought in the third quarter, revised official data showed on Thursday.
Gross domestic product shrank 0.3 percent in the July-September period compared with an original reading of minus 0.2 percent, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.
The ONS added that the UK economy grew weaker than expected in the first half of 2022.
It comes after the UK government said it believes the economy is already in recession on fallout from sky-high inflation.
Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said the "revised figures show the economy performed slightly less well over the last year than we previously estimated, with manufacturing and electricity generation notably weaker".
It comes as Britain experiences severe strike action by workers across public and private sectors, as wage increases fail to keep pace with the country's annual inflation rate of nearly 11 percent.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
France fines Microsoft 60m euros over advertising cookies
TTAB elects Shah Moinuddin Hasan as Chairman
Argentina economic reality bites over World Cup hangover
Safwan Sobhan highest tax payer in young category
BD now has 180 green garment factories
Beximco Pharmaceuticals declares 35pc cash dividend
Newly appointed Secretary of Water Resources Ministry Nazmul Ahsan
NRBC Bank launches its 96th Branch at Takerhat, Madaripur


Latest News
Neymar, Marquinhos follow Mbappe back to PSG training
BNP wouldn't move forward by forming 12-party alliance: Hasan
Fuad Live in Dhaka to bring long-cherished musical rendezvous on Dec 25
Attending mother’s janaza with handcuffs, leg irons: NHRC recommends action
Trader stabbed dead in Jashore
Argentine foreign minister likely to visit Bangladesh next March: Momen
Boy commits suicide in Patuakhali
Non-banking financial institutions can't change any vehicle before 8-year use
How BNP dreams of coming to power again: PM
Sayem Sobhan inaugurates CRAB auditorium complex
Most Read News
Japan reverts to max nuclear power to tackle energy, climate
None except Sheikh Hasina is essential for AL: Quader
Stay prepared to deal any disaster: PM to new Navy officers
12 parties of 20-party form new alliance
Everything need to know ahead of Metro Rail launch
MP Harunur Rashid submits resignation letter to Speaker
Ukraine 'will never surrender', Zelensky to US Congress
Argentina may open embassy in Dhaka next year
Woman commits suicide in Barishal
Neymar, Marquinhos follow Mbappe back to PSG training
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft