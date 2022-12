City Bank Chairman Aziz Al Kaiser along with Managing Director













City Bank Chairman Aziz Al Kaiser along with Managing Director and CEO Mashrur Arefin, Additional Managing Directors Sheikh Mohammad Maroof and Mahbubur Rahman, other high officials and guests, inaugurating a new branch at Bashundhara Residential Area in Dhaka recently. The new branch will offer customers retail loans, deposits, cards, Islamic Banking, customer care, remittances and other ancillary services.