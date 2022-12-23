Video
bKash tops Digital Marketing Award with14 accolades

Published : Friday, 23 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Desk

bKash, the country's largest mobile financial service provider, has won the maximum number of 14 awards as a brand in the 'Digital Marketing Award 2022' organized by Bangladesh Brand Forum. Out of the 124 awards in 21 categories selected from more than a thousand nominations, bKash received highest number of awards through own effort and partner agencies.
On Sunday (17thDecember), the awards were presented to the winners at the sixth edition of Digital Marketing Award at Le Méridien Hotel in Dhaka.
The Gold award winning campaign from bKash was the 'Priyo Agent Mama'in 'Best use of TikTok' category. This campaign successfully reached out to a wide number of customers to let them know the reduced Cash Out charge from one Priyo agent that received notable response.
Other awards include Silver and Bronze in - 'Best Content Marketing' and'Best Use of Users- Community Platform/New Platform/Own platform'; Silver in -'Best use of TikTok','Best Integrated Digital Campaign','Best UGC'and'Best Video';Bronze in - 'Best Use of Instagram', 'Best Use of Influencer', 'Best Use of Search', 'Best Use of Data and Analytics' and 'Best Use ofUnder 10 Second Video'.
Every year, the best marketing campaigns are chosen in various categories at the Bangladesh Brand Forum's Digital Marketing Awards by a jury panel comprising prominent corporate and marketing professionals from various sectors of the country.
Earlier, bKash has been selected as the country's Best Brand for three consecutive years in 2019, 2020 and 2021 through consumer surveys by Bangladesh Brand Forum.bKash also remains the best brand under Mobile Financial Services category for the 5th time in a row.


