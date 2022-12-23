Video
Sri Lanka to lead FTA talks with regional countries

Published : Friday, 23 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Dec 22: Sri Lanka is setting up an International Trade Office to lead trade negotiations and strike deals with India, China, Thailand, Indonesia and Bangladesh with plans to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, the President's office said.
The ITO is being set up under the Finance Ministry of President Ranil Wickremesinghe and it will later be incorporated under an Act of Parliament and attached to the Foreign Ministry. Sri Lanka hopes to re-start trade negotiations with India, China and Thailand from January 2023. A cabinet appointed National Trade Negotiations Committee with as Chief Negotiation has been appointed for the purpose.
A twelfth round of talks with India, a seventh round of talks with China and the third round of talks will start with Thailand over the next two months. Sri Lanka hope to conclude the talks within a year.
The first task of the ITO would be to make the Sri Lanka - Singapore Free Trade Agreement effective.
A joint committee of Sri Lanka and Singapore are due to meet in January 2023, and complete the process.
Sri Lanka also wants to conclude preferential trade agreement with Bangladesh and Indonesia. After deals with South Asia and East Asia is done, Sri Lanka wants to start talks to enter the RECEP.     -Economy Next


