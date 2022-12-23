Shinepukur Ceramics holds its 25th AGM

The 25thAnnual General Meeting of Shinepukur Ceramics Limited was held virtually on Thursday, says a press release.

The meeting was presided over by Iqbal Ahmed, Director of the Company. O. K. Chowdhury, Director and Mohammed Humayun Kabir, Chief Executive Officer and Mohammad Asad Ullah, Executive Director and Company Secretary attended the meeting.

Shinepukur Ceramics Limited declared 3pc cash dividend for the year ended 30th June, 2022 in its 25thAnnual General Meeting. The Company achieved sales of Tk.1,722.74 million and earned a gross profit and net profit of Tk.289.34 million and Tk.57.98 million respectively for the year ended 30th June 2022.

The shareholders approved the Directors' Report, Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on 30th June, 2022, 3pc cash dividend, appointment of Director and appointment of Auditors for the year 2022-23.











